Robera Aleye, ARNP

Family Medicine
5 (3)
Accepting new patients
Robera Aleye, ARNP is a Family Medicine Specialist in Burien, WA. 

Robera Aleye works at Franciscan Medical Clinic - Seahurst in Burien, WA. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Franciscan Medical Clinic - Seahurst
    16110 8th Ave SW Ste A2, Burien, WA 98166 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

5.0
Average provider rating
Based on 3 ratings
Oct 26, 2022
R. Aleye , ARNP is one provider I do not regret taking care of my family. He is calm, a good listener, caring, gives you his time, has excellent bedside manners, & most of all he is sincere. He remembered us even after a year due to the Covid 19 pandemic. He allows discussion, cares about us and offers good advise. I am a healthcare provider myself and he is what I want to be with those I serve. God bless you and your staff who are equally good from the Front desk staff to the nurses and MAs. One of the front desk staff helped us with our insurance information with a new healthcare insurance company and helped us keep our appointment. Anyone who goes above and beyond is just a blessing & that is why I like this clinic. God bless you all for the good service you are offering us.
Jacqueline M-Sutton — Oct 26, 2022
  • Family Medicine
  • English
  • Male
  • 1548811730
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

  • St. Anne Hospital

Robera Aleye, ARNP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Robera Aleye is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Robera Aleye has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

Robera Aleye has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Robera Aleye works at Franciscan Medical Clinic - Seahurst in Burien, WA. View the full address on Robera Aleye’s profile.

3 patients have reviewed Robera Aleye. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Robera Aleye.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Robera Aleye, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Robera Aleye appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

Primary Care
