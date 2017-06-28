Overview

Dr. Robbin Wagener, OD is an Optometrist in Monroe, MI. They specialize in Optometry, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from Southern College of Optometry and is affiliated with ProMedica Flower Hospital and ProMedica Toledo Hospital.



Dr. Wagener works at ProMedica Physicians Eye Care in Monroe, MI with other offices in Sylvania, OH. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.