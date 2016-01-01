Robbin Miller accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Robbin Miller, LMHC
Offers telehealth
Overview
Robbin Miller, LMHC is a Counselor in Northborough, MA.
Robbin Miller works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Robert Sovocool Counseling and Psychotherapy Pllc300 W Main St Bldg B, Northborough, MA 01532 Directions (508) 296-0953
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Tufts Health Plan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Robbin Miller?
About Robbin Miller, LMHC
- Counseling
- English
- 1003918418
Frequently Asked Questions
Robbin Miller has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Robbin Miller works at
Robbin Miller has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Robbin Miller.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Robbin Miller, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Robbin Miller appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.