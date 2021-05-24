Dr. Robbie Pairolero, OD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pairolero is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Robbie Pairolero, OD
Overview
Dr. Robbie Pairolero, OD is an Optometrist in Haslett, MI.
Locations
Clarkson Eyecare5700 Marsh Rd, Haslett, MI 48840 Directions (248) 221-2238
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Priority Health
Ratings & Reviews
When I met Dr. Pairolero, I was despairing about my eyesight. Dr Pairllero explained what was going on and gave me possible positive outcomes. He also showed me a machine I can use for reading. I ordered it and it has enabled me to read. Once again, I want to say that I appreciate Dr. Pairoler and his entire staff!hop
About Dr. Robbie Pairolero, OD
- Optometry
- English
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Pairolero has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Pairolero accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Pairolero has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Pairolero. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pairolero.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Pairolero, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Pairolero appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.