Robbie Neal has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Robbie Neal, FNP
Offers telehealth
Overview
Robbie Neal, FNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Houston, TX.
Robbie Neal works at
Locations
-
1
UT Physicians Multispecialty - Victory7364 Antoine Dr, Houston, TX 77088 Directions (713) 486-7350
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Robbie Neal?
Best Np ever
About Robbie Neal, FNP
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1861906661
Frequently Asked Questions
Robbie Neal accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Robbie Neal has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Robbie Neal works at
2 patients have reviewed Robbie Neal. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Robbie Neal.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Robbie Neal, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Robbie Neal appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.