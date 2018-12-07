Overview

Dr. Rob Neils, PHD is a Clinical Psychologist in Spokane Valley, WA. They specialize in Clinical Psychology, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from U Of N Colorado, Cspp-F and is affiliated with Multicare Valley Hospital.



Dr. Neils works at North Pines Counseling at SkyMeadow, Greenacres,wa in Spokane Valley, WA with other offices in Greenacres, WA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.