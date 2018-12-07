Dr. Rob Neils, PHD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Neils is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Rob Neils, PHD
Overview
Dr. Rob Neils, PHD is a Clinical Psychologist in Spokane Valley, WA. They specialize in Clinical Psychology, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from U Of N Colorado, Cspp-F and is affiliated with Multicare Valley Hospital.
Locations
North Pines Counseling1005 N Pines Rd Ste 250, Spokane Valley, WA 99206 Directions (509) 927-1194
- 2 S5221 Skymeadow Ln, Greenacres, WA 99016 Directions (509) 926-1636
Hospital Affiliations
- Multicare Valley Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Buckeye Community Health Plan
- Cigna
- First Choice Health
- Humana
- LifeWise
- Molina Healthcare
- Providence Health Plans
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
very helpful and understanding
About Dr. Rob Neils, PHD
- Clinical Psychology
- 38 years of experience
- English
- 1295922672
Education & Certifications
- Eastern State Hosp
- Fresno Co Genl Hosp
- U Of N Colorado, Cspp-F
- U Of Idaho, Valparaiso
Dr. Neils has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Neils accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Neils. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Neils.
