Dr. Rob Neils, PHD

Clinical Psychology
5 (8)
Accepting new patients
38 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Rob Neils, PHD is a Clinical Psychologist in Spokane Valley, WA. They specialize in Clinical Psychology, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from U Of N Colorado, Cspp-F and is affiliated with Multicare Valley Hospital.

Dr. Neils works at North Pines Counseling at SkyMeadow, Greenacres,wa in Spokane Valley, WA with other offices in Greenacres, WA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    North Pines Counseling
    1005 N Pines Rd Ste 250, Spokane Valley, WA 99206 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (509) 927-1194
    S5221 Skymeadow Ln, Greenacres, WA 99016 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (509) 926-1636

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Multicare Valley Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Adjustment Disorder
Anxiety
Anxiety Attack
Adjustment Disorder
Anxiety
Anxiety Attack

Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Anxiety Attack Chevron Icon
Behavioral Disorders Chevron Icon
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) Chevron Icon
Counseling Services Chevron Icon
Couples Therapy Chevron Icon
Depression Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Depressive Episode Chevron Icon
Family Counseling Chevron Icon
Family Psychotherapy Chevron Icon
Grief Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Grief
Grief Therapy Chevron Icon
Group Psychotherapy Chevron Icon
Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder (OCD) Chevron Icon
Panic Attack Chevron Icon
Panic Disorder Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Psychological Disorders Chevron Icon
Relationship Issues Chevron Icon
Separation Anxiety Chevron Icon
Stress Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stress
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Buckeye Community Health Plan
    • Cigna
    • First Choice Health
    • Humana
    • LifeWise
    • Molina Healthcare
    • Providence Health Plans
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 8 ratings
    Patient Ratings (8)
    5 Star
    (8)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Dec 07, 2018
    very helpful and understanding
    Liberty Lake, WA — Dec 07, 2018
    About Dr. Rob Neils, PHD

    Specialties
    • Clinical Psychology
    Years of Experience
    • 38 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1295922672
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Eastern State Hosp
    Internship
    • Fresno Co Genl Hosp
    Medical Education
    • U Of N Colorado, Cspp-F
    Undergraduate School
    • U Of Idaho, Valparaiso
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Rob Neils, PHD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Neils is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Neils has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Neils has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    8 patients have reviewed Dr. Neils. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Neils.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Neils, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Neils appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

