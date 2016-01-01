Rizalina Trompeta-Wong has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Rizalina Trompeta-Wong, FNP
Offers telehealth
Overview
Rizalina Trompeta-Wong, FNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Staten Island, NY.
Rizalina Trompeta-Wong works at
Locations
-
1
Staten Island University Hospital235 Port Richmond Ave, Staten Island, NY 10302 Directions (718) 924-2254Monday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday12:30pm - 8:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Rizalina Trompeta-Wong?
About Rizalina Trompeta-Wong, FNP
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1124217591
Frequently Asked Questions
Rizalina Trompeta-Wong accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Rizalina Trompeta-Wong has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Rizalina Trompeta-Wong works at
3 patients have reviewed Rizalina Trompeta-Wong. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Rizalina Trompeta-Wong.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Rizalina Trompeta-Wong, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Rizalina Trompeta-Wong appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.