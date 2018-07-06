See All Nurse Practitioners in Rockaway Beach, NY
Rivka Fischer, FNP

Family Medicine (Nurse Practitioner)
5 (1)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Rivka Fischer, FNP is a Family Medicine Nurse Practitioner in Rockaway Beach, NY. 

Rivka Fischer works at Health Brooklyn in Rockaway Beach, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Cigna as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Health Brooklyn
    Health Brooklyn
211 Beach 90th St, Rockaway Beach, NY 11693
(347) 671-7575
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Asthma
Chronic Diseases
Diabetes

    Cigna
    First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    Medicaid
    Medicare
    MetroPlus Health Plan

    Jul 06, 2018
    My experience with Dr. Fischer is the best experience I have to say she is one of the best doctors ever, she not only cares about her patients needs she's also builds a friendship with her patients this way I can feel confortable letting her know all of my health concerns she is always striving for the best imput and solution to make sure that I am treated medically the best way that I can. She never turns her back on her patients Dr Fischer has been my doc for some yrs now and I highly recommen
    Krystal Diaz vega in Bklyn , NY — Jul 06, 2018
    About Rivka Fischer, FNP

    Family Medicine (Nurse Practitioner)
    English, Hebrew and Russian
    1770916918
