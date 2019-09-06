Dr. Sullivan has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rita Sullivan, PHD
Overview
Dr. Rita Sullivan, PHD is a Clinical Psychologist in Medford, OR.
Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 201 W Main St Ste 1B, Medford, OR 97501 Directions (541) 944-5711
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Sullivan was very helpful to me in moving forward.
About Dr. Rita Sullivan, PHD
- Clinical Psychology
- English
- 1417034794
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sullivan accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sullivan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Sullivan. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sullivan.
