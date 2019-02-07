Rita Stoufflet, PA-C is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Rita Stoufflet is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Rita Stoufflet, PA-C
Offers telehealth
Overview
Rita Stoufflet, PA-C is an Orthopedic Surgery Physician Assistant in Sacramento, CA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery (Physician Assistant), has 6 years of experience. They graduated from Touro University, California and is affiliated with Mercy General Hospital and Mercy Hospital Of Folsom.
Rita Stoufflet works at
Locations
-
1
Dignity Health Mercy Medical Group3000 Q St Fl 4, Sacramento, CA 95816 DirectionsMonday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
-
2
Mercy Medical Group - Folsom1730 Prairie City Rd # 120, Folsom, CA 95630 DirectionsMonday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Rita Stoufflet?
Excellent
About Rita Stoufflet, PA-C
- Orthopedic Surgery (Physician Assistant)
- 6 years of experience
- English
- Female
- 1467576280
Education & Certifications
- Touro University, California
Hospital Affiliations
- Mercy General Hospital
- Mercy Hospital Of Folsom
Frequently Asked Questions
Rita Stoufflet has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Rita Stoufflet using Healthline FindCare.
Rita Stoufflet has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Rita Stoufflet works at
2 patients have reviewed Rita Stoufflet. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Rita Stoufflet.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Rita Stoufflet, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Rita Stoufflet appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.