See All Physicians Assistants in Sacramento, CA
Rita Stoufflet, PA-C Icon-share Share Profile

Rita Stoufflet, PA-C

Orthopedic Surgery (Physician Assistant)
3 (2)
Accepting new patients
6 years of experience

Offers telehealth

icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Rita Stoufflet, PA-C is an Orthopedic Surgery Physician Assistant in Sacramento, CA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery (Physician Assistant), has 6 years of experience. They graduated from Touro University, California and is affiliated with Mercy General Hospital and Mercy Hospital Of Folsom.

Rita Stoufflet works at Dignity Health Mercy Medical Group in Sacramento, CA with other offices in Folsom, CA. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Dignity Health Mercy Medical Group
    3000 Q St Fl 4, Sacramento, CA 95816 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed
  2. 2
    Mercy Medical Group - Folsom
    1730 Prairie City Rd # 120, Folsom, CA 95630 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Ankle Injury
Anterior Cruciate Ligament (ACL) Injuries
Arthritis
Ankle Injury
Anterior Cruciate Ligament (ACL) Injuries
Arthritis

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Ankle Injury Chevron Icon
Anterior Cruciate Ligament (ACL) Injuries Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Back Injuries Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Broken Arm Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Complex Fractures Chevron Icon
Elbow Injuries Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Fracture
Hip Arthritis Chevron Icon
Injuries Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Injuries
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Knee Injuries Chevron Icon
Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Orthopedic Trauma Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Rotator Cuff Injuries Chevron Icon
Shoulder Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Splinting Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews

3.0
Average provider rating
Based on 2 ratings
Patient Ratings (2)
5 Star
(1)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(1)
Leave a review

How was your appointment with Rita Stoufflet?

Feb 07, 2019
Excellent
M. Reed in Folsom, CA — Feb 07, 2019
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
Photo: Rita Stoufflet, PA-C
How would you rate your experience with Rita Stoufflet, PA-C?
  • Likelihood of recommending Rita Stoufflet to family and friends

Rita Stoufflet's Office & Staff

  • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
  • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
  • Staff friendliness and courteousness
  • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

Experience with Rita Stoufflet

  • Level of trust in provider's decisions
  • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
  • How well provider listens and answers questions
  • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

Tell Us About Yourself

  • Your gender:
  • Your age group:
  • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

Finish Here

  • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
    Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
Thank you for sharing your feedback about Rita Stoufflet, PA-C.

About Rita Stoufflet, PA-C

Specialties
  • Orthopedic Surgery (Physician Assistant)
Specialties
Years of Experience
  • 6 years of experience
Years of Experience
Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
Languages Spoken
  • English
Languages Spoken
Gender
  • Female
Gender
NPI Number
  • 1467576280
NPI Number
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Education & Certifications

Medical Education
  • Touro University, California
Medical Education

Hospital Affiliations

  • Mercy General Hospital
  • Mercy Hospital Of Folsom

Frequently Asked Questions

Rita Stoufflet, PA-C is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Rita Stoufflet is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Rita Stoufflet has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

Rita Stoufflet has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

2 patients have reviewed Rita Stoufflet. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Rita Stoufflet.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Rita Stoufflet, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Rita Stoufflet appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

Search

Primary Care
Close Icon

In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.