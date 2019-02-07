Overview

Rita Stoufflet, PA-C is an Orthopedic Surgery Physician Assistant in Sacramento, CA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery (Physician Assistant), has 6 years of experience. They graduated from Touro University, California and is affiliated with Mercy General Hospital and Mercy Hospital Of Folsom.



Rita Stoufflet works at Dignity Health Mercy Medical Group in Sacramento, CA with other offices in Folsom, CA. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

