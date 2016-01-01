Rita Sachs has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Rita Sachs, PA
Offers telehealth
Rita Sachs, PA is a Physician Assistant in Brooklyn, NY.
Rita Sachs works at
Eli Rosen MD PC358 Kingston Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11213 Directions (718) 853-5303
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
- Physician Assistant (PA)
- English
- 1235127952
Rita Sachs accepts Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Rita Sachs has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
5 patients have reviewed Rita Sachs. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Rita Sachs.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Rita Sachs, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Rita Sachs appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.