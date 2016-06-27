See All Counselors in Brooksville, FL
Rita Rudny, LMHC Icon-share Share Profile
Super Profile

Rita Rudny, LMHC

Counseling
4.5 (6)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Rita Rudny, LMHC is a Counselor in Brooksville, FL. 

Rita Rudny works at Abide In Him Inc in Brooksville, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Super Profile
5/5
Customize your search with filters that provide more Super Profile results near you
User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.
Customize Search

Locations

  1. 1
    Abide In Him Inc
    975 W Jefferson St, Brooksville, FL 34601 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (352) 796-6557

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Adjustment Disorder
Anxiety
Behavioral Disorders
Adjustment Disorder
Anxiety
Behavioral Disorders

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Behavioral Disorders Chevron Icon
Depression Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Grief Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Grief
Stress Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stress
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • MultiPlan
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 6 ratings
    Patient Ratings (6)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Rita Rudny?

    Jun 27, 2016
    She is as real and genuine a person I've ever met. I've been with Rita for 4 short weeks. I am a very closed & guarded person, but I have been able to easily openly share my past and present struggles with her (both my own wrong doings to others and choices I've made as well as the actions of others and afflictions that have impacted my life). I am already finding healing & peace. If you have doubts about your own need for counseling (as I have), I suggest don't wait, call & make an appointment.
    BG in Brooksville, FL — Jun 27, 2016
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Rita Rudny, LMHC
    How would you rate your experience with Rita Rudny, LMHC?
    • Likelihood of recommending Rita Rudny to family and friends

    Rita Rudny's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Rita Rudny

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Rita Rudny, LMHC.

    About Rita Rudny, LMHC

    Specialties
    • Counseling
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1730293002
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Undergraduate School
    • UNIVERSITY OF WEST FLORIDA
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Rita Rudny, LMHC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Rita Rudny is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Rita Rudny has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Rita Rudny accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Rita Rudny has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Rita Rudny works at Abide In Him Inc in Brooksville, FL. View the full address on Rita Rudny’s profile.

    6 patients have reviewed Rita Rudny. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Rita Rudny.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Rita Rudny, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Rita Rudny appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Rita Rudny, LMHC?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.