Rita Lais, APRN

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
5 (94)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Rita Lais, APRN is a Nurse Practitioner in Jacksonville, FL. 

Rita Lais works at HCA Florida Jacksonville Women's Health in Jacksonville, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Memorial Women's Health
    3627 University Blvd S Ste 200, Jacksonville, FL 32216 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (904) 296-3200
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 12:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 94 ratings
    Patient Ratings (94)
    5 Star
    (93)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Jul 24, 2020
    Great experience very kind staff.
    About Rita Lais, APRN

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1558526103
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Rita Lais, APRN is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Rita Lais is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Rita Lais has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Rita Lais has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Rita Lais works at HCA Florida Jacksonville Women's Health in Jacksonville, FL. View the full address on Rita Lais’s profile.

    94 patients have reviewed Rita Lais. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Rita Lais.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Rita Lais, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Rita Lais appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

