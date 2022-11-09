Dr. Rita Haley, PHD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Haley is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Rita Haley, PHD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Rita Haley, PHD is a Clinical Psychologist in New York, NY.
Dr. Haley works at
Locations
-
1
NYC Psychologist300 Mercer St, New York, NY 10003 Directions (212) 982-1953
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Oxford Health Plans
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Haley?
Dr. Haley is an excellent therapist, I'm so happy to have found her. She was able to quickly identify areas that I needed to dig deeper into and helped me work through a lot of existing patterns to come out a stronger, more assertive person. I am better able to set boundaries and have the utmost respect and love for myself now. My time with Dr. Haley was truly life changing. Leading by example, she demonstrates her own confidence and assertiveness in the way she operates her sessions, which I really appreciate. She also gives homework which I found to be incredibly useful. The homework prompts allowed me to do more self-reflection in between sessions so I could come to her with things we could discuss right off the bat in the next session. I found this to be a really efficient and effective use of our time together. I would recommend Dr. Haley to anyone looking to really invest in themselves.
About Dr. Rita Haley, PHD
- Clinical Psychology
- English
- 1023277191
Education & Certifications
- Western Psychiatric Institute and Clinic
- CUNY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Haley has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Haley accepts UnitedHealthCare, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Haley has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Haley works at
30 patients have reviewed Dr. Haley. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Haley.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Haley, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Haley appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.