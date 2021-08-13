Rita Estanol, PA-C is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Rita Estanol is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Rita Estanol, PA-C
Offers telehealth
Overview
Rita Estanol, PA-C is a Neurology Specialist in Carmichael, CA.
Locations
-
1
Dignity Health Woodland Clinic6555 Coyle Ave # 2, Carmichael, CA 95608 Directions (916) 536-3670Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
-
2
Dignity Health Mercy Medical Group1730 Prairie City Rd Ste 120, Folsom, CA 95630 Directions (916) 351-4800Tuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosed
-
3
Woodland Office255 W Court St Ste F, Woodland, CA 95695 Directions (530) 406-7993Monday8:00am - 6:00pmTuesday8:00am - 6:00pmWednesday8:00am - 6:00pmThursday8:00am - 6:00pmFriday8:00am - 6:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
-
4
Dignity Health Mercy Medical Group8220 Wymark Dr Ste 200, Elk Grove, CA 95757 Directions (916) 667-0600Thursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosed
-
5
Dignity Health Mercy Medical Group3000 Q St, Sacramento, CA 95816 Directions (916) 733-3372Friday8:00am - 5:00pmSundayClosed
-
6
Folsom - Specialty Care1730 Prairie City Rd # 120, Folsom, CA 95630 Directions (916) 351-4800Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Rita Estanol?
Very caring and knowledgeable. She actually listens to her patients and is very understanding.
About Rita Estanol, PA-C
- Neurology
- English
- 1821245168
Frequently Asked Questions
Rita Estanol has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Rita Estanol has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Rita Estanol, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Rita Estanol appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.