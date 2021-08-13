See All Neurologists in Carmichael, CA
Rita Estanol, PA-C

Neurology
5 (1)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Rita Estanol, PA-C is a Neurology Specialist in Carmichael, CA. 

Rita Estanol works at Greater Sacramento Pediatric Association in Carmichael, CA with other offices in Folsom, CA, Woodland, CA, Elk Grove, CA and Sacramento, CA. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Dignity Health Woodland Clinic
    6555 Coyle Ave # 2, Carmichael, CA 95608 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (916) 536-3670
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed
  2. 2
    Dignity Health Mercy Medical Group
    1730 Prairie City Rd Ste 120, Folsom, CA 95630 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (916) 351-4800
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
  3. 3
    Woodland Office
    255 W Court St Ste F, Woodland, CA 95695 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (530) 406-7993
    Monday
    8:00am - 6:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 6:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 6:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 6:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 6:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed
  4. 4
    Dignity Health Mercy Medical Group
    8220 Wymark Dr Ste 200, Elk Grove, CA 95757 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (916) 667-0600
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
  5. 5
    Dignity Health Mercy Medical Group
    3000 Q St, Sacramento, CA 95816 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (916) 733-3372
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Sunday
    Closed
  6. 6
    Folsom - Specialty Care
    1730 Prairie City Rd # 120, Folsom, CA 95630 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (916) 351-4800
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Ratings & Reviews
5.0
Average provider rating
Based on 1 ratings
Patient Ratings (1)
5 Star
(1)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(0)
About Rita Estanol, PA-C

Specialties
  • Neurology
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1821245168
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

