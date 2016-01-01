Rita Benson accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Rita Benson, MS
Overview
Rita Benson, MS is a Counselor in Granbury, TX.
Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
- 1 1514 Crossland Rd Ste 104, Granbury, TX 76048 Directions (817) 579-7400
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Rita Benson?
About Rita Benson, MS
- Counseling
- English
- 1881882041
Frequently Asked Questions
Rita Benson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Rita Benson has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Rita Benson.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Rita Benson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Rita Benson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.