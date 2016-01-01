Rita Balakhane has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Rita Balakhane, LMFT
Overview
Rita Balakhane, LMFT is a Marriage & Family Therapist in W Los Angeles, CA.
Locations
- 1 2001 S Barrington Ave Ste 203, W Los Angeles, CA 90025 Directions (310) 850-6926
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
Ratings & Reviews
About Rita Balakhane, LMFT
- Marriage & Family Therapy
- English
- 1003169228
Frequently Asked Questions
Rita Balakhane accepts Cigna, and other major insurance plans.
Rita Balakhane has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Rita Balakhane has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Rita Balakhane, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Rita Balakhane appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.