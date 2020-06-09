See All Neuropsychologists in Lakewood, CO
Dr. Rita Baker, PHD

Neuropsychology
3 (6)
Accepting new patients
37 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Rita Baker, PHD is a Neuropsychologist in Lakewood, CO. They specialize in Neuropsychology, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF DENVER and is affiliated with Presbyterian/St. Luke's Medical Center and Swedish Medical Center.

Dr. Baker works at Westside Behavioral Care Inc. in Lakewood, CO with other offices in Littleton, CO. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

    Westside Behavioral Care Inc.
    3900 S Wadsworth Blvd Ste 360, Lakewood, CO 80235 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (303) 973-7300
    FOOTHILLS Psychology & Neuropsychology LLC
    9200 W Cross Dr Ste 405, Littleton, CO 80123 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (303) 973-7300

  • Presbyterian/St. Luke's Medical Center
  • Swedish Medical Center

ADHD and-or ADD
ADHD Testing
Adolescent Counseling
ADHD and-or ADD
ADHD Testing
Adolescent Counseling

ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
ADHD Testing Chevron Icon
Adolescent Counseling Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Attention Deficit Disorder (ADD) Chevron Icon
Behavior Modification Chevron Icon
Behavioral Disorders Chevron Icon
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) Chevron Icon
Depression Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Depressive Episode Chevron Icon
Grief Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Grief
Grief Therapy Chevron Icon
Neuropsychological Testing Chevron Icon
Panic Disorder Chevron Icon
Pediatric Behavior Disorders Chevron Icon
Pediatric Counseling Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Psychological Disorders Chevron Icon
Psychological Testing Chevron Icon
Psychotherapy Services Chevron Icon
Relationship Issues Chevron Icon
Relaxation Therapy Chevron Icon
Separation Anxiety Chevron Icon
Stress Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stress
Stress Management Chevron Icon
    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Golden Rule
    • Humana
    • Kaiser Permanente
    • MultiPlan
    • Rocky Mountain Health Plans
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • WellPoint

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 6 ratings
    Patient Ratings (6)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Jun 09, 2020
    Fantastic. Wonderful, concerned, patient-oriented specialzed provider!
    — Jun 09, 2020
    About Dr. Rita Baker, PHD

    • Neuropsychology
    Years of Experience
    • 37 years of experience
    • English, American Sign Language
    • 1477671626
    Education & Certifications

    • Colorado
    • Pain Clinic Of Colorado Springs/St. Francis Hospital
    • UNIVERSITY OF DENVER
    • University of South Carolina At Columbia
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Rita Baker, PHD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Baker is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Baker has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Baker has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    6 patients have reviewed Dr. Baker. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Baker.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Baker, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Baker appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

