Dr. Rita Baker, PHD
Dr. Rita Baker, PHD is a Neuropsychologist in Lakewood, CO. They specialize in Neuropsychology, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF DENVER and is affiliated with Presbyterian/St. Luke's Medical Center and Swedish Medical Center.
Locations
Westside Behavioral Care Inc.3900 S Wadsworth Blvd Ste 360, Lakewood, CO 80235 Directions (303) 973-7300
FOOTHILLS Psychology & Neuropsychology LLC9200 W Cross Dr Ste 405, Littleton, CO 80123 Directions (303) 973-7300
Hospital Affiliations
- Presbyterian/St. Luke's Medical Center
- Swedish Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Golden Rule
- Humana
- Kaiser Permanente
- MultiPlan
- Rocky Mountain Health Plans
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellPoint
Fantastic. Wonderful, concerned, patient-oriented specialzed provider!
About Dr. Rita Baker, PHD
- Neuropsychology
- 37 years of experience
- English, American Sign Language
- 1477671626
Education & Certifications
- Colorado
- Pain Clinic Of Colorado Springs/St. Francis Hospital
- UNIVERSITY OF DENVER
- University of South Carolina At Columbia
Dr. Baker has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Baker accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Baker has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Baker works at
Dr. Baker speaks American Sign Language.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Baker. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Baker.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Baker, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Baker appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.