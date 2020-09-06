See All Family And Marriage Counselors in Northridge, CA
Rita Baer, LMFT

Marriage & Family Therapy
5 (1)
Offers telehealth

Overview

Rita Baer, LMFT is a Marriage & Family Therapist in Northridge, CA. 

Rita Baer works at Trauma Recovery, Inc. in Northridge, CA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Trauma Recovery Inc.
    18917 Nordhoff St Ste 18, Northridge, CA 91324 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (805) 390-1282
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Sep 06, 2020
    I was a patient of Rita’s about a year ago. She helped me tremendously. My insurance changed and it insisted on sending me to another therapist in that network. I gave it a fair chance. Its ok. But i thought Rita’s work is of higher quality. Im looking into changing insurance again, to one that Rita can take, i’d like to go back to her. She is more than a 5 star therapist. More like 10 stars. Sandra
    Sandra — Sep 06, 2020
    About Rita Baer, LMFT

    Specialties
    • Marriage & Family Therapy
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1861813909
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Rita Baer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Rita Baer works at Trauma Recovery, Inc. in Northridge, CA. View the full address on Rita Baer’s profile.

    Rita Baer has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Rita Baer.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Rita Baer, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Rita Baer appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

