Rita Abu-Jaber has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Rita Abu-Jaber, CRNP
Overview
Rita Abu-Jaber, CRNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Baltimore, MD.
Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 Johns Hopkins Outpatient Ctr St # N, Baltimore, MD 21287 Directions (410) 955-1796
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
About Rita Abu-Jaber, CRNP
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1386967545
Frequently Asked Questions
Rita Abu-Jaber accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Rita Abu-Jaber has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
3 patients have reviewed Rita Abu-Jaber. The overall rating for this provider is 2.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Rita Abu-Jaber.
