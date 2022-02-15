Dr. Rion Marcus, DC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Marcus is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Rion Marcus, DC
Dr. Rion Marcus, DC is a Chiropractor in Albuquerque, NM. They specialize in Chiropractic, has 10 years of experience. They graduated from Western States Chiropractic College.
N. Mex. Chiropractic Center PC10555 Montgomery Blvd NE Ste 30 Bldg 1, Albuquerque, NM 87111 Directions (505) 299-6622
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Rion was amazing! He was very professional, addresses my pain issues right away and helped me through my recovery process. I would highly recommend!!
- Chiropractic
- 10 years of experience
- English
- 1124369947
- Western States Chiropractic College
- UNIVERSITY OF NEW MEXICO / MAIN CAMPUS
Dr. Marcus has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Marcus accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Marcus has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
23 patients have reviewed Dr. Marcus. The overall rating for this provider is 2.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Marcus.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Marcus, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Marcus appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.