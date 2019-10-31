Dr. Rima Klimas, OD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Klimas is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Rima Klimas, OD
Overview
Dr. Rima Klimas, OD is an Optometrist in Daytona Beach, FL.
Dr. Klimas works at
Locations
-
1
Filutowski Eye Institute110 Yorktowne Dr, Daytona Beach, FL 32119 Directions (386) 788-6696Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
-
2
Filutowski Eye Institute -- Orlando2295 S Hiawassee Rd Ste 101, Orlando, FL 32835 Directions (407) 902-2533
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Klimas?
Dr. Klimas was efficient, caring and I was impressed with her expertise in examining my eyes for any changes in vision. She told me I did have some changes, that if it got more bothersome, could be ‘repaired’ with a laser. To the point, and not concealing any problems, giving me confidence and ‘control’ over my vision. A new prescription was needed for driving glasses, and since the service I used last year, make the left lens incorrectly, she waived the fee for a new set of lenses—Very generous and appreciated!
About Dr. Rima Klimas, OD
- Optometry
- English, Spanish
- 1992876197
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Klimas has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Klimas accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Klimas has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Klimas works at
Dr. Klimas speaks Spanish.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Klimas. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Klimas.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Klimas, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Klimas appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.