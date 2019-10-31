See All Optometrists / Eye Doctors in Daytona Beach, FL
Dr. Rima Klimas, OD Icon-share Share Profile

Dr. Rima Klimas, OD

Optometry
5 (3)
Accepting new patients
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Rima Klimas, OD is an Optometrist in Daytona Beach, FL. 

Dr. Klimas works at Filutowski Cataract & LASIK Institute in Daytona Beach, FL with other offices in Orlando, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Optometrists
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. Ronald Norman, OD
Dr. Ronald Norman, OD
0 (0)
View Profile

Locations

  1. 1
    Filutowski Eye Institute
    110 Yorktowne Dr, Daytona Beach, FL 32119 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (386) 788-6696
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
  2. 2
    Filutowski Eye Institute -- Orlando
    2295 S Hiawassee Rd Ste 101, Orlando, FL 32835 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (407) 902-2533
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • AvMed
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 3 ratings
    Patient Ratings (3)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Klimas?

    Oct 31, 2019
    Dr. Klimas was efficient, caring and I was impressed with her expertise in examining my eyes for any changes in vision. She told me I did have some changes, that if it got more bothersome, could be ‘repaired’ with a laser. To the point, and not concealing any problems, giving me confidence and ‘control’ over my vision. A new prescription was needed for driving glasses, and since the service I used last year, make the left lens incorrectly, she waived the fee for a new set of lenses—Very generous and appreciated!
    Martha Ann Ayres — Oct 31, 2019
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Rima Klimas, OD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Rima Klimas, OD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Klimas to family and friends

    Dr. Klimas' Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Klimas

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Rima Klimas, OD.

    About Dr. Rima Klimas, OD

    Specialties
    • Optometry
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1992876197
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Rima Klimas, OD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Klimas is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Klimas has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Klimas has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    3 patients have reviewed Dr. Klimas. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Klimas.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Klimas, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Klimas appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Rima Klimas, OD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.