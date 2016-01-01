See All Clinical Psychologists in West Palm Beach, FL
Dr. Rima Jakuc, PSY.D

Clinical Psychology
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. Rima Jakuc, PSY.D is a Clinical Psychologist in West Palm Beach, FL. 

Dr. Jakuc works at Sandra Champa Lcsw in West Palm Beach, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Sandra Champa Lcsw
    1825 Forest Hill Blvd Ste 105, West Palm Beach, FL 33406 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (561) 601-1647
  2. 2
    Rima Jakuc, PsyD
    2324 S Congress Ave Ste 2B, West Palm Beach, FL 33406 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (561) 379-3650

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Addiction Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Adolescent Counseling Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Attention Deficit Disorder (ADD) Chevron Icon
Behavior Modification Chevron Icon
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Counseling Services Chevron Icon
Couples Therapy Chevron Icon
Depression Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Depressive Episode Chevron Icon
Grief Chevron Icon
Grief Therapy Chevron Icon
Marital Counseling Chevron Icon
Marital Therapy Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Psychological Testing Chevron Icon
Psychotherapy Services Chevron Icon
Relationship Issues Chevron Icon
Separation Anxiety Chevron Icon
Stress Chevron Icon
Stress Management Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • AvMed
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Elderplan
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • Magellan Health Services
    • Medicaid
    • Optima Health
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Value Options

    About Dr. Rima Jakuc, PSY.D

    Specialties
    • Clinical Psychology
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1972526341
    Education & Certifications

    Undergraduate School
    • Ms, Counselling Service Eastern Washington University
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Rima Jakuc, PSY.D is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Jakuc is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Jakuc has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Jakuc works at Sandra Champa Lcsw in West Palm Beach, FL. View the full address on Dr. Jakuc’s profile.

    Dr. Jakuc has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Jakuc.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Jakuc, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Jakuc appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

