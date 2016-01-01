Rim Sem, ARNP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Rim Sem is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Rim Sem, ARNP
Overview
Rim Sem, ARNP is a Family Medicine Specialist in Kent, WA.
Rim Sem works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
University of Washington Medicine Neighborhood Clinics Kent Des Moines23213 Pacific Hwy S, Kent, WA 98032 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- UW Medical Center - Montlake
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Rim Sem?
About Rim Sem, ARNP
- Family Medicine
- English
- 1669035937
Frequently Asked Questions
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Rim Sem using Healthline FindCare.
Rim Sem has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Rim Sem works at
Rim Sem has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Rim Sem.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Rim Sem, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Rim Sem appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.