Ricky Powell, PA-C

Physician Assistant (PA)
5 (13)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Ricky Powell, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in Saint Louis, MO. They graduated from University Of Nebraska.

They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    845 N New Ballas Ct, Saint Louis, MO 63141 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (314) 983-4700
Check your insurance
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    • Anthem
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 13 ratings
    Patient Ratings (13)
    5 Star
    (13)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Feb 16, 2020
    Return visit to check on status of my wrist injury. Excellent information, from pleasant and competent doctor.
    Linda Gallego — Feb 16, 2020
    About Ricky Powell, PA-C

    Specialties
    • Physician Assistant (PA)
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1497782106
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • University Of Nebraska
    Undergraduate School
    • PARK COLLEGE
