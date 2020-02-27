See All Optometrists / Eye Doctors in Reno, NV
Dr. Rick Winkelman, OD

Optometry
5 (4)
Overview

Dr. Rick Winkelman, OD is an Optometrist in Reno, NV. 

Dr. Winkelman works at Rick G. Winkelman Od Professional Corp. in Reno, NV. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Rick G. Winkelman Od Professional Corp.
    2200 Harvard Way Ste A, Reno, NV 89502 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (775) 827-3644

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

5.0
Average provider rating
Based on 4 ratings
Patient Ratings (4)
5 Star
(4)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(0)
Feb 27, 2020
Extremely knowledgeable and professional. He takes time to answer all questions and concerns, provides further information, is aware of current research and provides continuing support at anytime after the appointment! He clearly, truly cares!
Mary VK — Feb 27, 2020
Photo: Dr. Rick Winkelman, OD
About Dr. Rick Winkelman, OD

Specialties
  • Optometry
Languages Spoken
  • English, Spanish
NPI Number
  • 1447302534
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Winkelman has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Winkelman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Winkelman works at Rick G. Winkelman Od Professional Corp. in Reno, NV. View the full address on Dr. Winkelman’s profile.

4 patients have reviewed Dr. Winkelman. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Winkelman.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Winkelman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Winkelman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

