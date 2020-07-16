Rick Treadway-Teran accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Rick Treadway-Teran, LMFT
Overview
Rick Treadway-Teran, LMFT is a Marriage & Family Therapist in Austin, TX.
Locations
- 1 6448 E Highway 290 Bldg E Ste 113, Austin, TX 78723 Directions (512) 430-0540
- Ambetter
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
I saw rick for a very long time and he had a very significant impact on my life. He is a very good soul with good boundaries and I wish he would just teach because the world needs more therapists like him. He taught me incredibly valuable things about self worth and everyone in the world could afford to learn those kinds of things. Wicked sense of humor too. I wish him well in his life because he did such good things in mine.
About Rick Treadway-Teran, LMFT
- Marriage & Family Therapy
- English
- 1326067810
Frequently Asked Questions
Rick Treadway-Teran has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
2 patients have reviewed Rick Treadway-Teran. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Rick Treadway-Teran.
