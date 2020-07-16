See All Family And Marriage Counselors in Austin, TX
Rick Treadway-Teran, LMFT

Marriage & Family Therapy
5 (2)
Overview

Rick Treadway-Teran, LMFT is a Marriage & Family Therapist in Austin, TX. 

Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    6448 E Highway 290 Bldg E Ste 113, Austin, TX 78723
(512) 430-0540
    Ambetter
    Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    Cigna

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 2 ratings
    Patient Ratings (2)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Jul 16, 2020
    I saw rick for a very long time and he had a very significant impact on my life. He is a very good soul with good boundaries and I wish he would just teach because the world needs more therapists like him. He taught me incredibly valuable things about self worth and everyone in the world could afford to learn those kinds of things. Wicked sense of humor too. I wish him well in his life because he did such good things in mine.
    WeNeededAFriend — Jul 16, 2020
    Photo: Rick Treadway-Teran, LMFT
    About Rick Treadway-Teran, LMFT

    Specialties
    Marriage & Family Therapy
    Languages Spoken
    English
    NPI Number
    1326067810
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

