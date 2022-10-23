Rick Storie, PA is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Rick Storie is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Rick Storie, PA
Overview
Rick Storie, PA is a Dermatologist in Fort Wayne, IN.
Locations
Forefront Dermatology - Fort Wayne4020 New Vision Dr, Fort Wayne, IN 46845 Directions (260) 200-5723
Parkview Physicians Group - Dermatology10620 Corporate Dr Ste A, Fort Wayne, IN 46845 Directions (260) 200-5728
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- ADVANTAGE Health Solutions, Inc.
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
I seen Dr. Stories a few times and I've always left satisfied with his work. He is very polite and he explains everything to you.
About Rick Storie, PA
- Dermatology
- English
- 1518063080
Education & Certifications
- St. Francis University. Fort Wayne, In
