Dermatology
Overview

Rick Storie, PA is a Dermatologist in Fort Wayne, IN. 

Rick Storie works at Forefront Dermatology - Fort Wayne in Fort Wayne, IN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Forefront Dermatology - Fort Wayne
    4020 New Vision Dr, Fort Wayne, IN 46845 (260) 200-5723
    Parkview Physicians Group - Dermatology
    10620 Corporate Dr Ste A, Fort Wayne, IN 46845 (260) 200-5728

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Abscess Incision and Drainage
Acne
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema)
    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • ADVANTAGE Health Solutions, Inc.
    • Aetna
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Sagamore Health Network
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Oct 23, 2022
    Gabrielle Marcano — Oct 23, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Rick Storie, PA

    • Dermatology
    • English
    • 1518063080
    Education & Certifications

    • St. Francis University. Fort Wayne, In
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Rick Storie, PA is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Rick Storie is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Rick Storie has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Rick Storie has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Rick Storie works at Forefront Dermatology - Fort Wayne in Fort Wayne, IN. View the full address on Rick Storie’s profile.

    124 patients have reviewed Rick Storie. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Rick Storie.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Rick Storie, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Rick Storie appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

