Overview

Dr. Rick Moses, PHD is a Marriage & Family Therapist in Los Fresnos, TX. 

Dr. Moses works at Upward Quest, LLC in Los Fresnos, TX with other offices in Brownsville, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Cigna-HealthSpring and Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Los Fresnos Office
    224 W Ocean Blvd, Los Fresnos, TX 78566 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (956) 434-9479
  2. 2
    Brownsville Office
    4430 E 14th St Unit E-3, Brownsville, TX 78521 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (956) 434-9479

Experience & Treatment Frequency

ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Adolescent Counseling Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Biofeedback Chevron Icon
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) Chevron Icon
Depression Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Grief Chevron Icon
Oppositional Defiant Disorder Chevron Icon
Pediatric Diseases Chevron Icon
Phobia Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Psychotherapy Services Chevron Icon
Relationship Issues Chevron Icon
Stress Chevron Icon
Stress Management Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareSource
    • Children's Health Insurance Program (CHIP)
    • Cigna-HealthSpring
    • Community Health Choice
    • Driscoll Health Plan
    • Health Net
    • HealthPlus
    • HealthPlus Amerigroup
    • Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
    • Husky Health
    • inHealth
    • INTotal Health
    • Medicaid
    • Midwest Health Plan
    • Molina Healthcare
    • Peach State Health Plan
    • Simply Healthcare Plans
    • Staywell (Wellcare)
    • Texas Children's Health Plan
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Wellcare of Georgia

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 2 ratings
    Patient Ratings (2)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    About Dr. Rick Moses, PHD

    Specialties
    • Marriage & Family Therapy
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1386894921
    Education & Certifications

    Undergraduate School
    • Abilene Christian University
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Rick Moses, PHD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Moses is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Moses has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Moses accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Cigna-HealthSpring and Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Dr. Moses has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    2 patients have reviewed Dr. Moses. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Moses.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Moses, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Moses appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

