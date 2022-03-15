Dr. Dinh has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rick Dinh, OD
Overview
Dr. Rick Dinh, OD is an Optometrist in Houston, TX.
Locations
Sam's Club Optical 30-47217950 Fm 1960 Rd W, Houston, TX 77070 Directions (281) 377-8171
Sam's Club Pharmacy 10-686722402 Bellaire Blvd, Richmond, TX 77407 Directions (346) 843-0095
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Dinh is the best eye doctor I have seen so far. He takes his time to show visuals, comparisons to last check up. I’m highly recommending him.
About Dr. Rick Dinh, OD
- Optometry
- English, Spanish
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Dinh accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Dinh speaks Spanish.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Dinh. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dinh.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Dinh, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Dinh appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.