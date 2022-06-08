Overview

Dr. Rick Billings, OD is an Optometrist in Sarasota, FL. They specialize in Optometry, has 40 years of experience. They graduated from FERRIS STATE UNIVERSITY.



Dr. Billings works at CENTER FOR SIGHT in Sarasota, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.