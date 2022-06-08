Dr. Rick Billings, OD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Billings is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Rick Billings, OD
Overview
Dr. Rick Billings, OD is an Optometrist in Sarasota, FL. They specialize in Optometry, has 40 years of experience. They graduated from FERRIS STATE UNIVERSITY.
Locations
Center For Sight - Clark Rd.3900 Clark Rd Ste E2, Sarasota, FL 34233 Directions (941) 923-1119Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
The service is top notch with careful attention to your ocular needs.
About Dr. Rick Billings, OD
- Optometry
- 40 years of experience
- English, Persian
- 1194717678
Education & Certifications
- FERRIS STATE UNIVERSITY
