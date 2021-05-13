Dr. Richard Zahn, PSY.D is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Zahn is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Richard Zahn, PSY.D
Overview
Dr. Richard Zahn, PSY.D is a Marriage & Family Therapist in El Dorado Hills, CA.
Dr. Zahn works at
Locations
El Dorado Hills5170 Golden Foothill Pkwy Ste 123, El Dorado Hills, CA 95762 Directions (916) 792-7229
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
He is helpful, returns calls quickly and gives sound easy to understand advice. Best therapist I have ever had
About Dr. Richard Zahn, PSY.D
- Marriage & Family Therapy
- English
- 1790864601
Education & Certifications
- California State University At Long Beach
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Zahn has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Zahn has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Zahn works at
19 patients have reviewed Dr. Zahn. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Zahn.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Zahn, there are benefits to both methods.