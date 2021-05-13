See All Family And Marriage Counselors in El Dorado Hills, CA
Dr. Richard Zahn, PSY.D

Marriage & Family Therapy
5 (19)
Accepting new patients
icon-circle-check
Overview

Dr. Richard Zahn, PSY.D is a Marriage & Family Therapist in El Dorado Hills, CA. 

Dr. Zahn works at Cognitive Therapy Solutions in El Dorado Hills, CA. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    El Dorado Hills
    5170 Golden Foothill Pkwy Ste 123, El Dorado Hills, CA 95762 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (916) 792-7229

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) Chevron Icon
Depression Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Individual Therapy Chevron Icon
Marital Counseling Chevron Icon
Panic Attack Chevron Icon
Relationship Issues Chevron Icon
Stress Chevron Icon
Stress Management Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

5.0
Average provider rating
Based on 19 ratings
Patient Ratings (19)
5 Star
(19)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(0)
About Dr. Richard Zahn, PSY.D

Specialties
  • Marriage & Family Therapy
Specialties
Languages Spoken
  • English
Languages Spoken
NPI Number
  • 1790864601
NPI Number
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Education & Certifications

Undergraduate School
  • California State University At Long Beach
Undergraduate School

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Richard Zahn, PSY.D is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Zahn is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Zahn has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Zahn has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Zahn works at Cognitive Therapy Solutions in El Dorado Hills, CA. View the full address on Dr. Zahn’s profile.

19 patients have reviewed Dr. Zahn. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Zahn.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Zahn, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Zahn appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

