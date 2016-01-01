Dr. Yurcheshen accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Richard Yurcheshen, PHD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Richard Yurcheshen, PHD is a Psychologist in San Antonio, TX.
Dr. Yurcheshen works at
Locations
-
1
R. P. Yurcheshen Ph.d. PC6391 De Zavala Rd Ste 203C, San Antonio, TX 78249 Directions (210) 734-6668
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Yurcheshen?
About Dr. Richard Yurcheshen, PHD
- Psychology
- English
- 1104974773
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Yurcheshen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Yurcheshen works at
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Yurcheshen. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Yurcheshen.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Yurcheshen, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Yurcheshen appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.