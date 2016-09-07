Dr. Richard Young, PHD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Young is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Richard Young, PHD
Dr. Richard Young, PHD is a Marriage & Family Therapist in Riverside, CA.
Pathways Counseling Center6840 Indiana Ave Ste 240, Riverside, CA 92506 Directions
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Kaiser Permanente
- Tricare
Ratings & Reviews
The wife and I had been having lots of little issues that had begun to mount. The pettiness had built to a massive level. So she asked if I'd consider counseling. I reluctantly said yes. She found Dr. Young, without my help. I expected some dude who would basically tell me I'm being unfair while charging me an arm and a leg to do so. WRONG!!! We've had some not-so pleasant "moments" in his office. Yet he has maintained, a professional & fair atmosphere. Super easy to talk to! Like a friend.
- Marriage & Family Therapy
- English
- 1134322951
- California Baptist University Counseling Center
- California Baptist University
Dr. Young has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Young accepts Aetna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Young has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
31 patients have reviewed Dr. Young. The overall rating for this provider is 2.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Young.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Young, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Young appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.