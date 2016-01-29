Dr. Richard York, OD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. York is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Richard York, OD
Overview
Dr. Richard York, OD is an Optometrist in Victorville, CA.
They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 13024 Hesperia Rd Ste 102, Victorville, CA 92395 Directions (760) 245-5364
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. York has been my optometrist for 25 years. He was recommend by my colleagues (teachers). Many use his services. Dr. York is down-to-earth, personable, and very easy to talk to. He really knows his profession! I have never felt rushed. Make an appointment- you won't be disappointed, guaranteed!
About Dr. Richard York, OD
- Optometry
- English
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. York has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. York accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. York has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. York. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. York.
