Richard Yohr has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Richard Yohr, LPC
Overview
Richard Yohr, LPC is a Counselor in Houston, TX.
Richard Yohr works at
Locations
Yohr Counseling Services Inc16350 Park Ten Pl Ste 100-14, Houston, TX 77084 Directions (281) 923-4863
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Humana Health Plan of Texas
Ratings & Reviews
Richard is a top-notch therapist. He is soft spoken but knows the right time and manner to make a point. He is very clear that therapy is the client's process and he is there to guide, not to make decisions for the client. He provides a very flexible schedule and is really understanding about rescheduling and cancellations. I am very likely, and have, referred others to him.
About Richard Yohr, LPC
- Counseling
- English
- 1629244561
Frequently Asked Questions
Richard Yohr accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Richard Yohr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Richard Yohr works at
6 patients have reviewed Richard Yohr. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Richard Yohr.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Richard Yohr, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Richard Yohr appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.