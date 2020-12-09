Richard Yakimo, APRN is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Richard Yakimo is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Richard Yakimo, APRN
Offers telehealth
Richard Yakimo, APRN is a Nurse Practitioner in Saint Louis, MO.
Sky LLC1201 Bellevue Ave, Saint Louis, MO 63117 Directions (314) 647-4488Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pmSaturday9:00am - 5:00pmSunday9:00am - 5:00pm
He is hands down THE BEST medication prescriber that I have worked with. He listens better than any other psychiatrist I've met. He changed my prescriptions and I feel better than I have in decades. He also LISTENS and is incredibly empathetic. I'm confused about the negative reviews and wonder whether they were just miscommunications.
Richard Yakimo has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Richard Yakimo accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Richard Yakimo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
4 patients have reviewed Richard Yakimo. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Richard Yakimo.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Richard Yakimo, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Richard Yakimo appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.