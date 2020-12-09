See All Nurse Practitioners in Saint Louis, MO
Richard Yakimo, APRN Icon-share Share Profile

Richard Yakimo, APRN

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
3 (4)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Richard Yakimo, APRN is a Nurse Practitioner in Saint Louis, MO. 

Richard Yakimo works at Psych Care Consultants LLC in Saint Louis, MO. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Nurse Practitioners
Compare with other nearby providers
Amila Tomas, NP
Amila Tomas, NP
0 (0)
View Profile
Dorothy J Stewart, NP
Dorothy J Stewart, NP
0 (0)
View Profile
Leah Miles, NP
Leah Miles, NP
0 (0)
View Profile

Locations

  1. 1
    Sky LLC
    1201 Bellevue Ave, Saint Louis, MO 63117 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (314) 647-4488
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Sunday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 4 ratings
    Patient Ratings (4)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Richard Yakimo?

    Dec 09, 2020
    He is hands down THE BEST medication prescriber that I have worked with. He listens better than any other psychiatrist I've met. He changed my prescriptions and I feel better than I have in decades. He also LISTENS and is incredibly empathetic. I'm confused about the negative reviews and wonder whether they were just miscommunications.
    happy customer — Dec 09, 2020
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Richard Yakimo, APRN
    How would you rate your experience with Richard Yakimo, APRN?
    • Likelihood of recommending Richard Yakimo to family and friends

    Richard Yakimo's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Richard Yakimo

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Richard Yakimo, APRN.

    About Richard Yakimo, APRN

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1811417363
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Richard Yakimo, APRN is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Richard Yakimo is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Richard Yakimo has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Richard Yakimo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Richard Yakimo works at Psych Care Consultants LLC in Saint Louis, MO. View the full address on Richard Yakimo’s profile.

    4 patients have reviewed Richard Yakimo. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Richard Yakimo.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Richard Yakimo, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Richard Yakimo appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Richard Yakimo, APRN?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.