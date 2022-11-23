Richard Woller has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Richard Woller, PA
Offers telehealth
Overview
Richard Woller, PA is a Physician Assistant in Springfield, MA.
Richard Woller works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Baystate Endocrinology & Diabetes3300 Main St, Springfield, MA 01107 Directions (413) 794-7364
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Richard Woller?
I always read the reviews of medical practitioners before I visit them, so I was a little nervous after looking at Richard Willer’s rating on here. I just had an appointment today and I wanted to say he was amazing and so nice. He took the time to answer all my (many) questions and never made me feel weird or embarrassed (helpful at a GI doctor). I would completely recommend him to others and see him again. Office does book appointments far out, so that kind of sucks, but I had a good experience with everything else
About Richard Woller, PA
- Physician Assistant (PA)
- English
- 1316338668
Frequently Asked Questions
Richard Woller accepts Aetna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Richard Woller has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Richard Woller works at
6 patients have reviewed Richard Woller. The overall rating for this provider is 2.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Richard Woller.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Richard Woller, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Richard Woller appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.