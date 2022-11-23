See All Physicians Assistants in Springfield, MA
Richard Woller, PA

Physician Assistant (PA)
2.5 (6)
Offers telehealth

Offers telehealth

Overview

Richard Woller, PA is a Physician Assistant in Springfield, MA. 

Richard Woller works at Baystate Middwifery and Women's Health in Springfield, MA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Baystate Endocrinology & Diabetes
    3300 Main St, Springfield, MA 01107
Check your insurance
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    2.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 6 ratings
    Patient Ratings (6)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Nov 23, 2022
    I always read the reviews of medical practitioners before I visit them, so I was a little nervous after looking at Richard Willer’s rating on here. I just had an appointment today and I wanted to say he was amazing and so nice. He took the time to answer all my (many) questions and never made me feel weird or embarrassed (helpful at a GI doctor). I would completely recommend him to others and see him again. Office does book appointments far out, so that kind of sucks, but I had a good experience with everything else
    Jane — Nov 23, 2022
    Photo: Richard Woller, PA
    About Richard Woller, PA

    Specialties
    • Physician Assistant (PA)
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1316338668
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Richard Woller has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Richard Woller has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.

    Richard Woller works at Baystate Middwifery and Women's Health in Springfield, MA.

    6 patients have reviewed Richard Woller. The overall rating for this provider is 2.3.

