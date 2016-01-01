See All Counselors in Redmond, WA
Dr. Richard Wemhoff, PHD Icon-share Share Profile
Super Profile

Dr. Richard Wemhoff, PHD

Counseling
5 (1)
Accepting new patients
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Richard Wemhoff, PHD is a Counselor in Redmond, WA. 

Dr. Wemhoff works at Emmaus Counseling Center in Redmond, WA with other offices in Bothell, WA, Kirkland, WA and Issaquah, WA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Super Profile
5/5
Customize your search with filters that provide more Super Profile results near you
User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.
Customize Search

Locations

  1. 1
    Emmaus Counseling Center - Redmond Main Office
    8290 165th Ave Ne, Redmond, WA 98052 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (425) 869-2644
    Monday
    7:00am - 10:00pm
    Tuesday
    7:00am - 10:00pm
    Wednesday
    7:00am - 10:00pm
    Thursday
    7:00am - 10:00pm
    Friday
    7:00am - 10:00pm
    Saturday
    9:00am - 6:00pm
  2. 2
    Emmaus Counseling Center - Bothell Annex
    17921 Bothell Everett Hwy Ste 101, Bothell, WA 98012 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (425) 869-2644
    Monday
    9:00am - 7:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 7:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 7:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 7:00pm
  3. 3
    Emmaus Counseling Center - Kirkland Branch
    12220 113th Ave NE Ste 210, Kirkland, WA 98034 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (425) 869-2644
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 6:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 6:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 6:00pm
  4. 4
    Emmaus Counseling Center - Bothell Riverside Office
    10516 E Riverside Dr, Bothell, WA 98011 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (425) 869-2644
    Tuesday
    11:00am - 6:00pm
    Wednesday
    2:00pm - 8:00pm
  5. 5
    Emmaus Counseling Center - Issaquah Branch
    22510 SE 64th Pl Ste 220, Issaquah, WA 98027 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (425) 869-2644
    Monday
    7:00am - 9:00pm
    Tuesday
    7:00am - 9:00pm
    Wednesday
    7:00am - 9:00pm
    Thursday
    7:00am - 9:00pm
    Friday
    7:00am - 9:00pm
    Saturday
    10:00am - 5:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
ADHD and-or ADD
ADHD Testing
Adjustment Disorder
ADHD and-or ADD
ADHD Testing
Adjustment Disorder

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
ADHD Testing Chevron Icon
Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Attention Deficit Disorder (ADD) Chevron Icon
Behavioral Disorders Chevron Icon
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) Chevron Icon
Counseling Services Chevron Icon
Couples Therapy Chevron Icon
Depression Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Grief Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Grief
Grief Therapy Chevron Icon
Individual Therapy Chevron Icon
Marital and Family Psychotherapy Chevron Icon
Marital Counseling Chevron Icon
Marital Therapy Chevron Icon
Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder (OCD) Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Psychological Testing Chevron Icon
Psychotherapy Services Chevron Icon
Relationship Issues Chevron Icon
Stress Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stress
Stress Management Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Beacon Health Strategies
    • Behavioral Health Network
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Choice Health
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Group Health Cooperative (GHC)
    • Health Net
    • Kaiser Permanente
    • LifeWise
    • Medicare
    • Meritain Health
    • MultiPlan
    • ODS Health Plan
    • Premera Blue Cross
    • Providence Health Plans
    • Regence Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Regence Blue Shield of Washington
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Value Options

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 1 ratings
    Patient Ratings (1)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Wemhoff?

    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Richard Wemhoff, PHD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Richard Wemhoff, PHD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Wemhoff to family and friends

    Dr. Wemhoff's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Wemhoff

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Richard Wemhoff, PHD.

    About Dr. Richard Wemhoff, PHD

    Specialties
    • Counseling
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1659485738
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Undergraduate School
    • University Of Idaho
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Richard Wemhoff, PHD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wemhoff is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Wemhoff has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Wemhoff has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Wemhoff has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wemhoff.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Wemhoff, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Wemhoff appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Richard Wemhoff, PHD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.