Richard Vogel, MA is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Richard Vogel is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Richard Vogel, MA
Offers telehealth
Overview
Richard Vogel, MA is a Marriage & Family Therapist in Long Beach, CA. They completed their residency with Albert Einstein Medical Center - Philadelphia, PA (Hospital Admin.)
Richard Vogel works at
Locations
-
1
Sundays ONLY1945 Palo Verde Ave Ste 203, Long Beach, CA 90815 Directions (949) 690-6846
-
2
Primary Office23547 Moulton Pkwy, Laguna Hills, CA 92653 Directions (949) 690-6846
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Beacon Health Strategies
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CalOptima
- Cigna
- CompBenefits Corp.
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Guardian
- Health Net
- MultiPlan
- Value Options
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Richard Vogel?
I came across Richard Vogel while searching for a licensed therapist in OC and I am so happy I did! I was hesitant about Telehealth therapy at first, but I don't think I will ever go back to in-person therapy. Telehealth has proved to be just as effective and much easier to manage into my schedule. Richard is the best therapist I have ever had because he challenges my thoughts/fears and is direct yet compassionate. I already feel like I have made progress in just a couple of months. Thank you for accepting me as a new client, I am forever grateful!
About Richard Vogel, MA
- Marriage & Family Therapy
- English
- 1841469129
Education & Certifications
- Albert Einstein Medical Center - Philadelphia, PA (Hospital Admin.)
- North Country Hospitals - Canton, NY (Hospital Admin.)
- St. Lawrence University
Frequently Asked Questions
Richard Vogel has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Richard Vogel accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield of California and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Richard Vogel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Richard Vogel works at
52 patients have reviewed Richard Vogel. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Richard Vogel.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Richard Vogel, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Richard Vogel appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.