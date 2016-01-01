Richard Tiede, LPC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Richard Tiede is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Richard Tiede, LPC
Overview
Richard Tiede, LPC is a Psychotherapist in El Paso, TX.
Richard Tiede works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Grow Therapy221 N Kansas St # 700, El Paso, TX 79901 Directions (786) 244-2403
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Richard Tiede?
About Richard Tiede, LPC
- Psychotherapy
- English
- 1275155814
Frequently Asked Questions
Richard Tiede has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Richard Tiede works at
3 patients have reviewed Richard Tiede. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Richard Tiede.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Richard Tiede, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Richard Tiede appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.