Dr. Theis has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Richard Theis, PHD
Dr. Richard Theis, PHD is a Psychologist in San Antonio, TX.
Alamo City Psychiatric Physicians P.A.7940 Floyd Curl Dr Ste 1040, San Antonio, TX 78229 Directions (210) 614-7564
Aetna
Our evaluation was a more than tedious process but Dr. Theis was thorough and his staff made it as seamless as they could.
Psychology
English
- 1558479709
44 patients have reviewed Dr. Theis. The overall rating for this provider is 2.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Theis.
