Dr. Richard Swink, PHD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Swink is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Richard Swink, PHD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Richard Swink, PHD is a Clinical Psychologist in Edmond, OK.
They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Oklahoma as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
- 1 1616 E 19th St Ste 103, Edmond, OK 73013 Directions (405) 341-3085
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Oklahoma
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Swink?
He took the time to get to know my son and really listen to what I had to say before making his overall diagnosis. We had four visits total and several hours in his office to make sure we were getting what we needed. Office is old school, so they are a tad slower with their processes, but they get the job done in the end.
About Dr. Richard Swink, PHD
- Clinical Psychology
- English
- 1508847682
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Swink has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Swink accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Oklahoma, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Swink has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Swink. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Swink.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Swink, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Swink appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.