Dr. Richard Strom, DC

Chiropractic
Dr. Richard Strom, DC is a Chiropractor in Water Valley, MS. 

Dr. Strom works at Turnage Drug Store in Water Valley, MS. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield of Illinois and Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Turnage Drug Store
    323 N Main St, Water Valley, MS 38965 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (888) 413-4269

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Activator Methods Chiropractic Technique
Allergies
Back Pain
Activator Methods Chiropractic Technique
Allergies
Back Pain

Activator Methods Chiropractic Technique Chevron Icon
Allergies Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Diversified Technique Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Manipulation Adjustment of Back and Neck Chevron Icon
Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Pain in Extremities Chevron Icon
Pediatric Bedwetting Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Illinois
    • Buckeye Community Health Plan
    • CareSource
    • Community Health Choice
    • Health Net
    • HealthPlus
    • HealthPlus Amerigroup
    • Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
    • Husky Health
    • inHealth
    • INTotal Health
    • Medicaid
    • Midwest Health Plan
    • Molina Healthcare
    • Peach State Health Plan
    • Simply Healthcare Plans
    • Staywell (Wellcare)
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Wellcare of Georgia

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Jul 31, 2020
    I'd give him and his office a 10! While on vacation I was experiencing debilitating back problems. A friend who is one of his patients called and requested that he evaluate me. If I could spend my entire summer in the UP I'd see him biweekly. He practices the Koren method of treatment and gave me a list of others in my zip code. I will be contacting the 2 nearest providers in Kalamazoo and become a new patient.
    Jul 31, 2020
    About Dr. Richard Strom, DC

    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Richard Strom, DC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Strom is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Strom has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Strom accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield of Illinois and Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Dr. Strom has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Strom works at Turnage Drug Store in Water Valley, MS. View the full address on Dr. Strom’s profile.

    2 patients have reviewed Dr. Strom. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Strom.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Strom, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Strom appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

