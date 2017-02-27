Dr. Stiens Jr has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Richard Stiens Jr, PHD
Overview
Dr. Richard Stiens Jr, PHD is a Psychologist in Chesterfield, MO.
Dr. Stiens Jr works at
Locations
Associated Counseling & Assessment Services17263 Wild Horse Creek Rd Ste 203, Chesterfield, MO 63005 Directions
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Stiens is fantastic. Don't go into his office thinking you'll be able to get out of there without doing any work on yourself. He doesn't put up with excuses. But he is effective.
About Dr. Richard Stiens Jr, PHD
- Psychology
- English
- 1144386814
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Stiens Jr accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Stiens Jr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Stiens Jr. The overall rating for this provider is 2.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Stiens Jr.
