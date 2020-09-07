See All Clinical Psychologists in Jackson, TN
Dr. Richard Spring, PHD

Clinical Psychology
5 (5)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Richard Spring, PHD is a Clinical Psychologist in Jackson, TN. 

They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Locations

  1. 1
    156 W University Pkwy Ste B, Jackson, TN 38305 (731) 217-3261

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT)
Counseling Services
Couples Therapy
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    Accepted Insurance Carriers:

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Tennessee
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • POMCO Group
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.8
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Richard Spring, PHD

    • Clinical Psychology
    • English
    • 1134214224
    Education & Certifications

    • University Of Tennessee Internship Consortium
    • University of Alabama
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Richard Spring, PHD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Spring is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Spring has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Spring has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    5 patients have reviewed Dr. Spring. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Spring.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Spring, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Spring appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

