Dr. Richard Solomon, PHD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Solomon is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Richard Solomon, PHD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Richard Solomon, PHD is a Psychologist in Providence, RI.
Dr. Solomon works at
Locations
-
1
Angell Street Psychiatry Ltd321 Hope St, Providence, RI 02906 Directions (401) 421-1405
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Tufts Health Plan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Solomon?
Dr. Solomon is incredible. So knowledgeable and caring. He has such a great personality and such a joy to talk to. My son and I loved working with him. He is tops! I would recommend him 1000%!
About Dr. Richard Solomon, PHD
- Psychology
- English, French
- 1073694790
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Solomon has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Solomon accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Solomon has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Solomon works at
Dr. Solomon speaks French.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Solomon. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Solomon.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Solomon, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Solomon appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.