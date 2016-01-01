Richard Solga accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Richard Solga, CRNP
Overview
Richard Solga, CRNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Allentown, PA.
Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 711 Chew St, Allentown, PA 18102 Directions (610) 351-2292
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- Cigna
- Geisinger Health Plan
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
Ratings & Reviews
About Richard Solga, CRNP
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1477643450
