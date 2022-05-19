Dr. Richard Smoot, PSY.D is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Smoot is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Richard Smoot, PSY.D is a Psychologist in Hendersonville, NC.
A hospital department of AdventHealth Hendersonville50 Hospital Dr Ste 5B, Hendersonville, NC 28792 Directions (828) 684-1115
Hospital Affiliations
- AdventHealth Hendersonville
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
he is attentive, empathetic, intelligent, kind and sensitive
Education & Certifications
- Bowling Green State University
Dr. Smoot accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans.
Dr. Smoot has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Smoot works at
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Smoot. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0.
