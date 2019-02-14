Dr. Smith has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Richard Smith, PHD
Overview
Dr. Richard Smith, PHD is a Clinical Psychologist in Plattsburgh, NY.
Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
- 1 202 Cornelia St Ste C, Plattsburgh, NY 12901 Directions (518) 563-1911
View All Accepted Carriers
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Smith?
Very professional. Listens and comes up with a plan to help you. Dr smith cares. Friendly staff. Highly reccomended.
About Dr. Richard Smith, PHD
- Clinical Psychology
- English
- 1063558609
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Smith accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Smith has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Smith. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Smith.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Smith, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Smith appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.